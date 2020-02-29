JAMES MADISON 69, DREXEL 39
The Dukes played suffocating defensive to hold the Dragons to their lowest total all season.
Drexel’s 13-game winning streak came to an end, which drops them to 13-2 in the Colonial Athletic Conference and tied with James Madison for first place. They’re 20-7 overall.
Not all was lost as senior guard Aubree Brown grabbed two rebounds and became the first player in school history with at least 500 career points, 500 career rebounds and 500 career assists.
The Dragons converted just nine field goals all game and went 4-for-26 from three-point range. They were out-rebounded, 49-16.
James Madison had a balanced attack with Kamiah Smalls scoring 15 points and Jackie Benitez and Kiki Jefferson each with 14 points.
Sophomore guard Keishana Washington led Drexel with 10 points.
The Dragons play in their final regular-season road game on Sunday at Towson at 2 p.m.
YALE 71, PENN 54
The Bulldogs came out of halftime on fire and outscored the Quakers by 11 in a win at the Palestra.
With the loss, Penn drops to 7-4 in Ivy League play and 17-7 overall.
Yale, holding a 5-point lead at the break, shot 12-for-17 in the third quarter and made three three-pointers. The Quakers shot 6-of-15 from the field, and were outscored, 27-16.
Roxy Barahman scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the third quarter for the Bulldogs. She added five assists and four rebounds.
No one scored in double figures for Penn. Senior guard Phoebe Sterba and junior guard Michae Jones each scored nine points.
The Quakers gathered 23 offensive rebounds but still shot 21-for-72 from the field.
Penn will host Brown on Saturday at 7 p.m.
CREIGHTON 67, VILLANOVA 47