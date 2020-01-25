The Dragons grinded out an overtime victory on the road over the Phoenix to improve to 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
Senior foward Mariah Leonard gave Drexel the lead when she converted a basket-and-one with 53 seconds left in overtime.
Junior guard Hannah Nihill knocked down a free throw to give the Dragons some breathing room with 11 seconds left.
Senior foward Bailey Greenberg played a game-high 41 minutes, scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Sophomore forward Keishana Washington also had 13 points and made three of the Dragons’ four three-pointers.
Drexel capitalized off Elon’s turnovers, scoring 24 points while forcing 20.
The Dragons (12-6, 5-1 CAA) will visit William & Mary on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Blue Demons proved to be too much for the Wildcats in a road loss that drops Villanova to 11-8 and 5-3 in the Big East conference.
The Wildcats fell behind by 14 points after the first quarter and never recovered.
Senior forward Mary Gedaka finished with a team-high 20 points.
Redshirt freshman forward Madison Siegrist added 19 points for the Wildcats.
Villanova could not contain Sonya Morris as the sophomore guard scored a game-high 30 points.
The Wildcats will visit Marquette on Sunday at 3 p.m.