Senior forward Mary Gedaka paced the Wildcats to a victory over the Pirates.
The Mullica Hill, N.J. native scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds. She shot 9-for-16 from the field and added two blocks and a steal.
Redshirt freshman forward Madison Siegrist contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Villanova. She went 5-for-6 from the free throw line and made three three-pointers. Siegrist added three steals on defense.
Villanova improves to 7-6 and 2-1 in the Big East. The Wildcats will travel to St. John’s on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip.
The Dragons got outscored by a combined 15 points in the middle quarters in their loss to the Cougars.
College of Charleston shot much more efficiently from the floor, shooting 26-for-45 while Drexel shot 22-for-60.
The Cougars went 11-for-13 from three-point land and Drexel shot just 9-for-27.
Senior guard Bailey Greenberg led the Dragons with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Mariah Leonard added 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
Senior guard Deja Ford led the Cougars with 19 points.
Drexel drops to 7-6 and 0-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association, and will travel to UNC Wilmington on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip.