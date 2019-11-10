Penn got off to as good of a start as it could’ve asked for.
The Quakers outscored the Saints, 30-7, in the first quarter, held a 57-17 lead at halftime, and ultimately won its season opener in a 48-point blowout Saturday at The Palestra.
Eleah Parker scored 21 points, tied for the game high with Siena’s Sabrina Piper, to lead Penn’s offense. The junior center shot 10-of-15 from the field, which included her first made three-pointer since her freshman year and the second of her collegiate career.
Freshman guard Kayla Padilla shot 4-of-9 (2-of-4 from three) for 14 points in her debut and sophomore guard Mia Lakstigala came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points, going 4-for-6 from the field (3-for-5 from three) and 7-for-9 at the free throw line.
Sophomore Kennedy Suttle, making her first career start and first appearance since Feb. 2 of last season, had six points and a game-high eight rebounds.
The 1-0 Quakers will travel to Newark next to face NJIT on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Sophomore guard Kayla Spruill scored a career-high 19 points, but the Explorers fell short in their home opener, losing to the Colonials in overtime.
La Salle out-rebounded Robert Morris, 55-43, and had a higher shooting percentage (35.5 percent compared to 30.6 percent). But both teams kept up with each other through regulation and the majority of the extra frame until late fouls and the converted free throws that followed from Laura Carrasco, Nneka Ezeigbo and Nina Augustin gave Robert Morris the lead.
Senior center Sofilia Ngwafang had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double and freshman forward Jordan Lewis added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Ezeigbo led Robert Morris with a game-high 21 points. Augustin (14 points), Carrasco (12 points), Holly Forbes (12 points) and Isabella Posset (10 points) also scored double digits for the Colonials.
La Salle (1-1) will return to action Friday when Harvard visits Tom Gola Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Bailey Greenberg had her second straight 31-point performance and the Dragons improved to 2-0 in their home-opening win over the Wildcats.
The senior forward wasted no time matching her career-high once again, shooting 12-of-24 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Greenberg also had three rebounds and three steals.
Sophomore guard Keishana Washington added 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and senior forward Niki Metzel had 10 points and six rebounds, tying junior guard Hannah Nihill for the team high.
Drexel is off to Chicago next to face DePaul on Monday at 8 p.m.
Senior forward Mary Gedaka led Villanova with 16 points, but the Wildcats dropped to 0-2 thanks to 22 and 20-point performances from James Madison’s Kamiah Smalls and Lexie Barrier.
The Wildcats will now look to get their first win on the road when they travel to D.C. to face American University 7 p.m. Thursday.