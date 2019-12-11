Four of the Owls’ five starters scored in the double digits to beat the Wildcats, 74-69, Tuesday in a Big 5 matchup at McGonigle Hall.
Freshman guard Asonah Alexander and junior forward Mia Davis led the way with double-doubles, while sophomore guard Marissa Mackins put up 15 points and graduate forward Lena Niang added 14.
Alexander finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of her career. She also had seven assists. Davis had 16 points and 11 boards.
Senior forward Mary Gedaka led Villanova with 20 points and five assists, and junior guard Cameron Onken and redshirt freshman forward Madison Siegrist both had double-doubles with 17 points and 10 rebounds each.
Temple improved to 6-5 and Villanova fell to 4-5. Both teams will be off until next weekend due to final exams.