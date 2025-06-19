2025 Nissan Kicks: Actually new and improved, but is that enough?

2025 Volkswagen Taos SEL vs. 2025 Nissan Kicks SR AWD CVT: Small SUVs you probably weren’t thinking about.

Price: $31,885 as tested. SR Premium Package added Bose audio, moonroof, heated mirrors, steering wheel, and front seats, rain sensing wipers, and more for $1,950; fancy paint for $425; splash guards for $250; and floor mats for $190.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver liked the “sharp looks inside and out, lots of features for the price, competitive fuel economy,” but bemoaned “powertrain could use more oomph, screens placed too low on the dash, some weird touch controls.”

Marketer’s pitch: For its entire line of vehicles, the carmaker plugs: “Get the Nissan you want, free from new tariffs.” But that doesn’t apply to this one, Nissan regrets to report. (See where it’s built below.)

Reality: Does the Kicks finally live up to its name?

What’s new: The Kicks gets a new look reminiscent of the rest of the Nissan lineup, looking a little stronger and handsomer.

But wait, there’s more! The Kicks also adds all-wheel drive for the first time and gets a bigger, more powerful engine.

Competition: In addition to the Volkswagen Taos, there are the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30, Subaru Crosstrek, and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Up to speed: If you thought you’d get your Kicks by racing cars in the next lane, especially in light of the new engine, you’re in for a surprise. It takes nine seconds for 0-60, according to Car and Driver.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine creates 141 horsepower, close to 40 fewer than the Taos, so it’s pretty impressive that the Kicks moves this well, just 0.1 second slower than Volkswagen’s small SUV.

And it’s important to note how far the Kicks has come; last year’s model with the old 122-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder took 9.7 seconds for the same acceleration test.

Shiftless: The continuously variable transmission continues to be a real joy stealer, as it is in many Nissans. It lets the revs go high and doesn’t offer a lot of “shift” feel, so gearheads like me worry the engine is being killed with each standing start.

On the road: The Kicks was once pretty humdrum even among its class. This year’s model, though, is quite nice. It tears through hilly and winding country roads like the little vehicle it is. It’s no Golf-R or Mini Countryman, but it’s pleasant.

Rainy weather driving was also pretty good, as I’ve had Nissans that really get away from you on slick roads. But even in downpour conditions, the Kicks made it through just fine and only required a modest decrease in speeds. Yay, all-wheel drive.

In the garage: Those “muscular” fenders make sliding into tight spaces a tricky prospect. It can be challenging to find the edges of the car, especially because it’s hard to sit up high enough to see over them.

Driver’s Seat: Nissan touts its special seat composition, and I usually find their cushioning to be among the best out there. But they must have cut some corners in the Kicks because this felt springy and bouncy.

The manual controls are limiting, and there are no lumbar changes, yet a 25-mile trip to King of Prussia felt just fine. Maybe a seat upgrade is in order.

The gauges can be adjusted, but the one with the large center info pod should not even be an option. The speedometer is completely hidden behind the steering wheel.

Friends and stuff: Rear seat room looks really snug before you hop in, but in reality, it’s only just cozy. Legroom and headroom are just enough for my 5-foot-10 frame, and foot room is good for pretty big feet.

The seat is comfortable at this trim level, and it’s angled just right for looking and conversing, which is good, because there’s only one setting.

Cargo space is 23.9 cubic feet behind the second row and 50 with the seat folded. (Front-wheel-drive versions are 29.2 and 58.5.)

In and out: The Kicks is another one of those vehicles that’s at just the right height, making the entrance and exit easy and not embarrassing.

Play some tunes: The Bose surround sound system provided clear playback. At first it seemed seriously off but later I adjusted to it.

For sure, anyone who wants a lot of bass will be sorely disappointed, but that’s not my jam. Adjusting the surround downward did improve the bass to some degree. I’m going to call this a B+.

Operation of the system is mainly through the touchscreen, which at 12.3 inches is large for the price point (half again the Volkswagen’s), with a column of source choices down the side. A volume dial sits front and center.

Keeping warm and cool: The new ebony touch pad underneath the infotainment system can be a little balky when cold, and it’s hard to zero in on, with no haptics to tell you when something works. So, when it comes to keeping your eyes focused on the road, this system sings the old Chicago refrain: Look away, baby, look away. (Not Chicago’s high point, either.)

But a bigger problem became clear one February afternoon when the overcast sky reflected on the ebony surface, and glare rendered the heat seater and temperature buttons completely invisible. I’d see if there’s another HVAC controller available.

The deeper functions require the touchscreen, but that diagram is large and easy to use.

Fuel economy: The vehicle averaged right around 26 mpg, a mix of my driving and someone else’s. That’s just 1 below the Taos, and 2 below the 2021 Kicks.

Where it’s built: Aguascalientes, Mexico. The parts breakdown is 65% from Mexico, 10% from the U.S. or Canada.

How it’s built: Consumer Reports predicts the Kicks reliability to be a 3 out of 5.

In the end: It’s so hard to choose between the Kicks and the Taos, as they’re both so very OK, but the Kicks is $5,000 less, so I’d pick that one.

But then there’s the Mazda CX-30 Turbo. It’s fast and fun, though a little pricey and kinda snug. The Subaru Crosstrek also is a nice ride with a little less space.

But looking ahead, next week’s review might show a bigger and better choice, one that’s not much pricier than the Taos.