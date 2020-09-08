That puts a special burden on America’s news media, especially TV news, to grasp that things are fundamentally different — and that the stakes have never been higher. With Election Day only eight weeks away, journalists need for once not to tamp down conspiracy theories but embrace the justified alarmism of these election “war games.” The leaders of CNN, NBC News, Fox News (yes, Fox News), ABC, CBS, the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press and others need to start today thinking about how to inform the public on what’s going to happen on November 3 and in the week or two after, and have a real plan for how to accurately report it.