It was a powerful rant, and yet one didn’t have to spend more than a couple of hours at Netroots Nation’s 2019 incarnation to see that most of the zeitgeist — its momentum and definitely any youth movement — was not with labor but with Team Empower Women and People of Color, with the idea that voter enthusiasm and higher turnout is what gets back those 100,000 lost votes in the states that tipped 2016 to Trump. Indeed, a union-voter panel felt so out of step it might not have even happened had the Teamsters not put up money to sponsor it.