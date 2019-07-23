In this brutal summer of 2019, the immigration fight in America is at a crossroads — and so is the struggle for the nation’s soul. At the same time that Le Virtù was releasing its statement about its close encounter with ICE, the Trump administration was dropping new policies meant to redefine who can stay in America and — for his increasingly rabid movement, anyway — what it means to be an American. That includes a proposed halt on accepting new refugees that defiles the words etched on the Statue of Liberty, and new extra-judicial rules for whom ICE can pick up and deport that echo the worst “papers please” regimes of yesteryear. It’s a time many might feel cowed.