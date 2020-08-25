Certainly nothing, anyway, to stop the runaway authoritarianism of Donald Trump as his presidency careens, out-of-control, toward a Season 4 cliffhanger finale. In a stunning concession to its utter lack of ideas, the Republican convention became the first in history to avoid a detailed party platform. Instead, it issued a one-page proclamation that “the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.” And there was plenty of time for members of the Trump family to address the RNC since the party’s lone ex-president, George W. Bush, or past national candidates like Mitt Romney or Paul Ryan, wouldn’t go within 1,000 cyber-miles of this virtual confab.