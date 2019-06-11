There’s two very different ways to think about this, Biden and Sanders are clearly the two-best known candidates in the race (the only two who’ve previously sought the White House) and you could argue that at this early stage their better performance is a function of their high name ID. On the other hand, it’s weird that it’s Joe and Bernie doing the best against The Donald, since Biden is by far the most centrist of the major candidates and Sanders is the furthest left. Other than their potentially record-setting age, about the only thing these two have in common is that they’re straight white men.