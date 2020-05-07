The fact that a Paycheck Protection Program isn’t protecting their paycheck is just one of middle-class America’s 99 problems these days. Yes, unemployment compensation has been made much more generous in the short run — like the PPP, an actual good idea from Washington — but millions of applicants are still waiting to be approved, especially in states where mostly GOP governors or lawmakers slashed those agencies to the bone. Another stimulus program — that $1,200 check for every middle- and lower-income adult — isn’t just a pittance compared to neighbors like Canada but was set up so the money got to the upper-middle-class right away, while the neediest will wait months, assuming they can be located.