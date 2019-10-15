Elliott said his father liked to paraphrase a famous statement by Founding Father John Adams: "I am a warrior, that my son might be a farmer, that his son might be a poet. But my father was really all three of those things. He built silos for farms; it was the family business, Bergman Silos. Then he built a company that democratized financial planning to bring it to a much larger swath of the population; people knew him as this great business mind. And we know him as this creative spirit. He played the guitar and sang Bob Dylan songs almost every night. I just went through his desk, it is full of colored markers, rulers, protractors and compass. He was always planning and always building.”