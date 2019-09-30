The group’s founding story is a Northeast Philly legend: how Rita Schiavone met a woman from the nearby Frankford neighborhood whose fridge and cupboard were bare. She went home to make dinner for her own husband and four growing sons, then filled a tray with extra servings and took it to her new friend. She also made sure there was always food in that house. “No one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people,” she told her family.