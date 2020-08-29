That’s what was special about Boseman. He was the definition of the levity that is Black boy joy, but a serious helping of Black man dignity. Boseman oozed self-confidence and self-assurance in a way that wasn’t just unassuming, but humble. In an industry that doesn’t respect the gravitas of what it means to be a Black man in America, Boseman commanded respect. He took roles that meant something to him. With the quiet dignity that defined the men of Robinson and Marshall’s era, Boseman died on his own terms, leaving a legacy of art, not illness.