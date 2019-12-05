The cool thing about Classic Blue is that it has an every-day familiarity that other color-of-the-years just didn’t have. It’s not just the color of the Democratic party. (And no comment on whether Classic Blue is indicative of a coming blue wave.) It also figures strongly in the world of communication and marketing (Facebook, Amazon, Linked-In). Yogis will appreciate Classic Blue as the color associated with the throat chakra or speaking one’s truth. Like a Ralph Lauren blazer, Classic Blue is dependable, it’s resilient. It’s always with us.