Philadelphia got its official Coca-Cola bottling plant later than many of its peer cities. The low-slung, red-brick building opened in 1946 at 725 E. Erie Ave. and G Street in North Philadelphia’s Harrowgate section, an area of lettered streets that developed into a modern industrial corridor in the 1920s. Served at the time by the Erie Avenue trolley, the corridor was already home to such industrial giants as Cuneo Printing Corp. and Crown Can Co. Frankford Stadium, home of the Yellow Jackets football team the precursor of the Eagles had been a fixture at the northeast corner of Erie and G until a fire destroyed the stands.