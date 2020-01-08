“When we wear our hair naturally or insert our own individuality with how we adorn ourselves, we risk not being able to make a living,” said Vashti DuBois, executive director of the Colored Girls Museum in Germantown. “This is why you will find that, in our communities, we will stifle each other’s individuality. It comes out of a desire for us to win. We hope that if we dress the right way, wear our hair the right way, do things that white people find acceptable, then we will win. Because there is this belief if that one of us wins, we all get to win.”