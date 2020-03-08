African prints have been a staple in American fashion since the 1960s and ’70s when Afros and dashikis emerged as styles closely associated with the black power movement. Gen Xers, inspired by the vibe and aesthetics of our parents’ generation, adopted the African prints in a more laid-back style. Back in the day I bought as many funnel cakes as I did kente cloth maxi-dresses and skirts at street festivals like Odunde. But like the jazz-inspired raps that were popular at the time, the prints were fashioned into silhouettes that flowed.