We are in ‘peak Philly season.’ Drink it up.

Ah, it’s that time of the year in Southeastern Pennsylvania when some people are putting out fall decorations, some folks are putting up Eagles flags, and some people have skipped right on to Halloween.

Or, as Nathaniel Ferry of South Philly so aptly put it when I posted the above sentiment on Threads recently: “These next 4 weeks are peak Philly season.”

“Hoodies in the morning, the eagles on TV on a cozy sunday, warm walks outside and spooky season,” he wrote.

I’d argue that at no time of the year does Philly feel itself more than right now, when we’re filled with hope for our two-time Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and our Phillies-loving hearts are beating with anticipation for a Red October.

These are the days when “Go Birds” and “Go Phils” can and should be substituted for “Goodbye,” “Hello,” “Thank you,” and “Sincerely yours,” and when Eagles and Phillies gear is considered both casual attire and formal wear.

But what’s special about being right here, right now, in this corner of the world is much more than just the joy and comradery our fandom brings.

This is the time of year when you can wear sweatshirts in the morning and T-shirts in the afternoon, when seeing the first leaves changing color stirs excitement over the brilliant palette of hues fall will bring, and when soup and other comfort foods (at which Philly excels) are right around the corner.

During “peak Philly season” we get not just one nice day a week or month, but several, where the highs are in the mid-70s, the sun is shining, and sometimes there’s a cool breeze when you walk down the street. As Ferry said via email, you can watch the Birds game “without the freezing cold seeping in from the outdated windows of your 3 story row home apartment.” Heck, you can even open your windows, if you want.

(Disclaimer: There will also be at least one surprise day when temperatures skyrocket out of nowhere and it’s somehow more humid outside than it is in Gritty’s armpit … that reminds me the Flyers start their season this month too, which means we haven’t given up hope on them yet. More peak Philly!)

Don’t sleep on what’s going on outside of our atmosphere either. Tuesday morning as I walked my dog, I marveled at a waning, yet still magnificently-large moon shining brightly upon a cerulean sky as the sun — whose light it so brilliantly reflected — rose over the horizon. And Sept. 22 is the autumnal equinox, when the sun crosses the equator and day and night are nearly of equal length.

Finally, in a region where people love gussying their house up for every holiday (I didn’t know there were Thanksgiving decorations before I moved here) “peak Philly season” marks the beginning of non-stop decorating for the rest of the year. There’s fall, Phillies, and Eagles decorations out right now and, as I noted above, some people have moved right on to Halloween, going for, as Ferry said, “a full on adoption of all things spooky about a month earlier than everyone should.”

This is the season where we do what makes us happy and, in doing so, we make others happy too. We break each other out of the everyday with silly decorations and “Go Birds,” we slowly ease ourselves into winter with sweatshirts and fires, and we soak up these all-too-rare beautiful days together at ballgames, concerts, and outdoor festivals.

“The city is alive and vibrant for one last hurrah before the cold creeps in,” Ferry said. “I pity those who don’t get it.”

I do too, but more than anything, I’m so glad to be in on it.