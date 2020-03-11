That following week, Blain contacted Miraclesuit and asked if she could become a licensed retailer of the company’s shapers, and sell them on her website under what was now her FBF Body label. Miraclesuit agreed and sales initially were moderate. But then Blain took a video of herself easing into the shaper as she got ready for a party in Atlanta in March 2017. “Once I showed people how the shapers work, [sales] took off,” Blain said. She started selling thousands of pieces of shapewear a month. As Blain’s business grew, she organized it around her disorder. She sets her own hours, and her friends and family help her fill orders on days that she is too sick to work.