“A month in, the requests have gotten more refined and more driven by data. All FEMA regions have asked states to identify their critical needs and to support that. We’ve worked with all states in Region 3 to see how much they have on hand, how much they are using, and their 10- to 14-day requirements. Do they need additional support? Can the federal government support them, yes or no? if we can’t support their request, they need to find an alternative.”