Just not on the same day. For many companies, the only way to limit dangerous encounters will be staggered work shifts or alternate work days. “Instead of opting out of working in the office, we’ll opt in,” Campbell predicts. “People who want to come in will have to sign up for specific days and hours. When the number hits 50% of capacity, no one else can come in.” The new desks that Campbell envisions might be set on wheels, so people can move them apart. They’ll definitely have sneeze guards, or high partitions, to separate workers.