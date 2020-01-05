A New Year brings a new red carpet season.
First up. Harriet Tubman star Cynthia Erivo appeared on the Golden Globe red carpet in a Thom Browne gown. It’s the combination of all that is feminine and sophisticated thanks to its tuxedo-style. The entire look was hand-beaded, included the black, floral-embroidered lining. If this is a harbinger of what the Golden Globes will be, we are all feeling it.
Oh, and here comes Pittsburgh’s authentic Billy Porter. Winter white and feathers from the “Pose” star nominated for best leading actor. This amazingly tailored suit — complete with detachable train — is the design of New York-based designer Alex Vinash. Shoes by Jimmy Shoe. Jewels are Tiffany. Love. Love. Love. “This is not a sitting outfit,” Porter told Ryan Seacrest. “This is a standing outfit.” Yasss...
Christina Applegate, nominated for best leading actress for “Dead To Me,” is in a Pamela Roland gown that’s alive with metallic sexiness. #winner,