Mexican security officer with jugs of acetic anhydride, the chemical used during the process to turn opium into heroin, made by the J.T. Baker unit of Radnor-based chemical maker Avantor, in November 2010, shortly after the company was reorganized under chairman Rajiv L.Gupta. Avantor said on Sept. 15, 2020, that it stopped selling the chemical in Mexico and destroyed supplies after learning from reporting in Bloomberg Businessweek that its chemical, whose use is carefully controlled in the U.S. and other countries, was sold over the counter by drugstores and other retailers in Mexico City and in opium-growing, heroin-producing states such as Sinaloa and Guerrero. (Photo: Oscar Alvarado / Cuartoscuro.com)