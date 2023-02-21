Longtime Philadelphia watercolor artist Joe Barker is holding court in the lobby of the Hyatt Centric Center City one recent evening.

He is the featured creator for the hotel’s monthly Maker Series, which features the work of local artists with the goal of raising their profile in the city. A lively happy hour crowd of show-goers gathers in front of Barker’s cheery paintings of Philadelphia landmarks: Boathouse Row, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, and Rittenhouse Square Park, he painted more than a dozen watercolors for the exhibit that will run through the end of February.

Barker has a lot to say. He’s the world’s best wing man. Ask any of his friends looking for love. Yes, his fedora is funky, but don’t be fooled by the pile of locs erupting from hole cut into the top he wears it to hide his receding hairline.

Oh, and by the way Sister, he said looking directly at me, “I’m DMX’s father.”

Word? As in the late Earl Simmons of “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” and “Party Up” fame.

Barker nods as if to say, “if you don’t know, now you know.” But I knew. It was the reason I went to the Hyatt Centric. Still, I was surprised — given the estranged relationship between father and his son who died almost two years ago — that Barker started a conversation aboutDMX. It was not well known they were father and son. Barker prefers it that way. As the night went on, his bluster became reflective: “Earl and I were close. Real close.”

While DMX was growing up in Yonkers, New York during the 1980s, Barker was painting Philadelphia scenes on a Rittenhouse Square street corner becoming quasi famous. In 1989, David Marshall, developer of the Rittenhouse Hotel, commissioned Barker to paint 99 watercolors of Philadelphia scenes, one for each of the hotel’s rooms where they still hang. In 1991, Barker’s images appeared in the Meridian Bank, “Days of Hope” calendar, which raised $75,000 for unhoused people. “I’m still proud of that,” Barker told me. “That’s a big deal.”

“He’s the sidewalk artist at 18th and Sansom whose bright, bold, kinetic, jazzy water colors of street scenes should be New Yorker covers,” wrote Maralyn Lois Polakin a 1991 Philadelphia Inquirer profile of Barker who was 39 at the time.

Barker grew up in Alabama where he began painting as a child. He couldn’t play because of asthma, painting kept him still. In the late 1960s Barker moved to Yonkers and in 1971, DMX was born. Barker told Stephan Salisbury in a 1989 Inquirer article that “the birth of his first son got me serious about painting.” He started another relationship, married and had two more children. Trying to support a family as a street artist was tough, and his family lost their home. He moved to Philadelphia in the late 1970s and “it wasn’t long before the city embraced me.”

His talent is giving Philly’s gritty neighborhoods, streetscapes, and buildings a fairytale finish. He starts with a light pencil of ice skaters at City Hall, shoppers bustling at the Italian Market or Mummers at the New Year’s Day parade. He fills in the stark lines and stick figures with bright water color and acrylic paints. He’s painted just about every building in the city from the Comcast Building to the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, the city’s first Black Masonic Temple. His paintings have landed in the hands of Fred Rogers and Martin Landau. Former district attorney Lynne Abraham owns an original Joe Barker. “Most of the law firms in Philly, a lot of the brokerage firms, real estate firms, they all have watercolors by me,” Barker said.

Though Barker’s work was widely commissioned, he struggled for a long time, paying the bills one watercolor at a time. Since the 2000s, he’s hit is stride. He works with realtors to paint new homeowners’ purchases and lots of wedding portraits. He sold his work for years at events like Manayunk Arts Festival, but carrying the art and standing on his feet for hours is hard work. He’s 71 now, shoot. These days Barker enjoys painting flowers in the backyard of his Mount Laurel home that he shares with his second wife.

He prefers client work to exhibits, but when James Zeliniak of Punch Media asked Barker to show his work at the Makers Series he agreed. “I just painted and painted,” Barker said. “It’s been nice seeing my work on the walls.” Don’t get it twisted, Barker said, this show isn’t part of a major comeback.

“I keep working,” Barker said. “I keep painting and I pray a lot. That’s just the way it is. It’s a constant hustle. There are no breaks. I just keep painting.”

Joe Barker’s exhibit will run through Feb. 28 at the Hyatt Centric located at 1620 Chancellor St. The paintings are for sale.