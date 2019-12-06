Maybe this mess that we call modern life in America is as situational as all the others. Maybe it, too, shall pass. The hurling of insults toward family, toward friends, toward our 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles. The holiday gatherings where you hope the guy carving the turkey doesn’t turn the knife on you as talk turns to Trump. The way kids in schools experience the cruelty of bullying by text. The way you hope that those children will come out of it all OK, and realize, as adults, that it was just one of the nasty things that comes and goes with time.