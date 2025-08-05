Fisher-Price’s ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Little People set is the kitten’s mittens

The gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is known to belittle each other, but now they actually be little and this deranged group of Philly friends has never been so adorable.

When I received the email pitch about Fisher-Price’s 20th anniversary Little People collectible doll series depicting the gang, the first thing I did was make sure it wasn’t a hoax.

It seemed strange that Fisher-Price — a manufacturer of beloved children’s classics like the ring-stacking toy and pull-toy rotary telephone, — would create a set of itty-bitty dolls based on five sadistic, narcissistic, antagonistic characters who own a trashy Philadelphia dive bar and generally wreak havoc upon the world.

But there it was, proudly displayed on the Mattel website (Fisher-Price’s parent company) with a note that said: “Ages 17Y+.”

After verifying the legitimacy of the set, my next course of action was to buy it before I pitched this story. I need a tiny Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds holding a rum ham in my life, and I wasn’t about to let some jabronis buy up all these sets before I got one.

» READ MORE: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ on the internet: Memes that went viral and transcended the small screen (and thrived on even smaller screens)

Each Little People pays tribute to a memorable moment from the show. Charlie is stressed out, dressed in a suit, and holding a pad that reads “Pepe Silvia doesn’t exist!!” a nod to the episode, “Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack,” in which Charlie falls deep into a conspiracy hole.

Mac’s little tummy is popping out of his shirt and he appears to have sticks of butter in his pants pockets, a reference to “How Mac Got Fat,” while Dennis gives a creepy little wink and holds up a pad detailing his D.E.N.N.I.S. System of seducing women.

But my favorite doll (after rum ham Frank, of course) is Flipadelphia Dee. She holds a red Solo cup in her hand and wears a shirt that reads “Flipadelphia,” featuring a picture of the Liberty Bell with an upside-down red Solo cup in place of the bell.

The inside of the box is designed to look like Paddy’s Pub and the exterior features a cartoon rendering of the dolls receiving a lesson from Dennis on the D.E.N.N. I. S system.

I have no idea what I’ll do with this set when it arrives. I already have a Beatles Little People collector set I’ve never taken out of the box. I don’t make smart buys, I make impulse purchases.

That being said, I did buy another Philadelphia-themed Little People set earlier this year that’s already sold out, hoping it will fund my retirement one day.

Shortly after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, Mattel announced a limited edition Little People Collector Super Bowl Champions set featuring Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson, and Darius Slay Jr.

I bought it in February, but it’s not expected to ship until later this month. I’ll take your offers on it now though, starting at $1 million. I want to live out my later years in one of those classy assisted-living homes and not somewhere like Paddy’s Pub.

Go Birds.