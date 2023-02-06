Jill Biden’s gown topped off a night of sparkle and sheen at the Grammys

If you were up late long enough to see first lady Jill Biden present the Grammy for song of the year to Bonnie Raitt, then you were probably dazzled by her gown.

It was blinding, and so beautiful.

Biden’s brilliant frock, according to Vogue.com, comes courtesy of the house of Oscar de la Renta. It featured botanical lace cutouts and shined like the sun as it sets.

To politicos, the dress may have been a tad bit familiar as Biden wore a version of the floor-length jewel to the state dinner with French president Emmanuel Macron in December. For the dinner, however, she chose a more patriotic and subdued navy blue.

The Grammys however called for more shine and our first lady delivered.

Metallic ruled the Grammy red carpet.

Harry Styles arrived in a rainbow Egonlab jumpsuit awash in Swarovski crystals. He performed his hit single “As It Was” in a Gucci fringe jumpsuit and matching sneakers. The whole look gave me disco Cookie Monster vibe. But strangely, it worked. Styles accepted the award for album of the year, Harry’s House, in a white tuxedo jacket, khaki pants and a belly-baring sparkle shirt. Too cute.

Taylor Swift, winner of the Grammy for best music video for her single, “Honor” twinkled in a midnight blue Roberto Cavalli cropped top and matching skirt.

Viola Davis’ Grammy win for the audio recording of her memoir, Finding Me, catapulted the actress to EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — status. She did it with much grace in a multicolored Naeem Khan gown that gave Mondrian energy. The dress, with its tiered, fringe skirts, was my favorite dress of the night — before I saw the first lady’s.

Mary J. Blige arrived on the red carpet in a silver sequined, hip-baring bodycon gown by The Blonds. Fashionistas paused. But we cheered when she took to the stage to sing, “Good Morning Gorgeous” in dramatic over-the-knee-boots, a metallic dress with a dangerous slit, and the most amazing church hat... ever.

Last, but certainly not least, Beyoncé accepted her 32nd Grammy — making her the most awarded artist in Grammy history — in a Gucci gown featuring a champagne corset atop a silver metallic skirt with a ruffled hem. Beyoncé, who was late to the party at the Crypto.com Arena because of Los Angeles traffic, thanked the queer community during her acceptance speech for “inventing the genre” of dance music. Her acknowledgement and genuine gratitude for the success of Renaissance sparkled even more than the dress.

