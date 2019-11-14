Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, is a constant and clear-headed voice when it comes to speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality, and supporting Colin Kaepernick’s First Amendment right to kneel during the National Anthem. Last year when Kanye West wrote an asinine tweet that slavery was a choice, Legend stepped to Kanye West via social media with the equivalent of a Nah, son... Sit down. And in January, Legend appeared on Surviving R. Kelly criticizing the industry for turning a blind eye to Kelly’s alleged rampant sexual abuse of young women.