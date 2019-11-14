John Legend has the cutest pair of dimples I’ve ever seen.
And he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
And he’s sensitive: His first hit was the 2004 Grammy-winning song, “Ordinary People," for crying out loud.
Speaking of Grammy Awards, Legend, the 40-year-old father of two who is married to my spirit sister Chrissy Teigen, doesn’t have just one of those golden statues, he’s also in the possession of an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, making him the first black man to win an EGOT.
If that’s not sexy, I don’t know what is.
Still, within minutes after editors at People magazine announced Tuesday that Legend won its annual honor, the hate seeped out of my social media feed like hateration sludge.
He has the body of a child.
His publicists deserve all their pay this year.
Are those man breasts, I see?
People, stop it!
Sure Legend at 5′9″ is still an inch shy of my male height perfection. Of course, Wendy Williams, Jason Mamoa is hot. And we know know Legend is no Idris Elba. Even Legend announced that his 1995 self would be confused to follow in the footsteps of Elba.
But Lawd Have Mercy! There is only ONE Idris Elba! And he was already picked!
Legend seems to be a really nice guy who stands up for what he believes in. Shouldn’t that be the definition of sexy?
Shouldn’t it be hot that he’s been active in philanthropy and advocacy since he came on the entertainment scene in 2004? His resume includes taking part in national projects that promote sustainability and he’s played a key role with organizations that have helped fight poverty in Africa.
Legend, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, is a constant and clear-headed voice when it comes to speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality, and supporting Colin Kaepernick’s First Amendment right to kneel during the National Anthem. Last year when Kanye West wrote an asinine tweet that slavery was a choice, Legend stepped to Kanye West via social media with the equivalent of a Nah, son... Sit down. And in January, Legend appeared on Surviving R. Kelly criticizing the industry for turning a blind eye to Kelly’s alleged rampant sexual abuse of young women.
I’m getting all worked up just writing this.
Women, we are no better than the guys when we act like sexy is determined solely by aesthetics, especially in Philly, especially now. My colleague Alfred Lubrano recently wrote a sobering piece about men in Philadelphia outnumbering women by 90,000! That is no small number. And we want to complain because an educated dude is slight? Ladies, we are better than this.
On Tuesday night, Teigen tweeted that the Sexiest Man Alive made her a ham sandwich. And I believe her. It’s all there in his lyrics.
Take a listen.