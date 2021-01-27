The job of the vice president is to work with the president to do what’s best for the country, not single-handedly save it. Yet every time we shoehorn Harris into a Wonder Woman costume — whether it’s Carter’s version or that of Gal Gadot — we are asking her to stand alone against the forces of evil. This has been the lot of Black women in America for centuries, from Harriet Tubman to Rosa Parks to Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Or look at Stacey Abrams, who mobilized voters and fought voter suppression in Georgia. Almost immediately, Abrams was otherized — given the superhuman mantle — as if being an ordinary Black woman who can do extraordinary things just wasn’t enough.