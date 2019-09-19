Digital harassment is real. I’ve experienced more than my share of it but nothing like what Fehlinger has gone through. Studies show that female journalists are harassed way more than their male counterparts. But the trolls won’t have Fehlinger to nitpick anymore. She quit. Tuesday was her last day. But it wasn’t because of the online jerks who critiqued her appearance. Fehlinger had gotten tired of the daily grind of getting up at 2:30 a.m. five days a week to do weather forecasts for morning TV.