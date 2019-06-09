But after Stonewall, as more LGBTQ people came out, spoke out, and wrote about our lives, the silence and near-invisibility enforced on us by law, custom, and culture gradually gave way. An ever more diverse and glorious cacophony of our voices took a rightful place in a narrative that had been shaped -- and mostly distorted -- almost exclusively by others, many of whom regarded us as perverts, criminals, or worse. Ignorant proclamations by “authorities” who knew nothing about the facts of LGBTQ life had for too long dominated not only public perceptions of us, but our own as well.