Today, Daelhousen works out of a showroom in the Bok Building, where she was among the first tenants. Nuance pieces start at $29 for earrings that look like herbs and go up to $200 for drop earrings with moonstones and clusters of sparkling crystals. In addition to her own designs, she helps specialty stores manufacture pieces for their private-label brands (like b.ross and Tesoro Design).