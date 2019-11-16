Even those with just a passing interest in fashion can connect with Off the Wall’s vast and colorful collection of dusters, capes, silk-screen kimonos, tubular maxi dresses, embroidered vests, dazzling fascinators. But the artists who made them, including weaver Debra Rapoport, crochet artists Janet Lipkin and Nicki Hitz Edson, and illustrator and clothing designers Fred and Candace Kling — although incredibly talented — are unknown outside of this exclusive world. All of them, however, are considered pioneers of the art-as-fashion movement. Without them, you very well may not have had that darling crochet dress you love so much.