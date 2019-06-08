They came three years later when doctors found too many repeats of a particular DNA sequence in Bryant’s FXN gene, which is responsible for producing a protein, frataxin, that helps cells make energy. In people with FA, the body doesn’t produce enough frataxin for the nerve, muscle, and heart cells to function properly. As a result, balance, dexterity, and coordination are thrown off. As the disease progresses, symptoms can also include vision and hearing loss as well as heart disease. (Speech also becomes slurred. By the time Bryant was 17, people often thought he was drunk — he was even detained by police once, because of it.)