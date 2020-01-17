It was Schwartz’s Aunt Sophy who opened the first store (across the street from the current store) a few months before the start of the Great Depression. In its early days, Sophy Curson was a destination for petite women — Curson was under 5 feet tall — and, for decades, its trademarked slogan was, “Junior is a size, not an age,” but Curson eventually expanded to include sizes 2 to 20. Members of the wealthy du Pont family in Wilmington were Curson’s earliest customers and helped build the store’s cachet with the well-to-do.