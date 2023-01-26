Philly-based Mitchell & Ness partners with Rihanna for limited edition Super Bowl collection

Rihanna is giving us more than a bomb half-time show this Super Bowl LVII.

The pop-singer and fashion maven dropped a nine-piece collection of Super Bowl clothing Monday. The collaboration with Philly-based sports apparel company, Mitchell & Ness and is called Fenty For Mitchell & Ness.

It is fire, and features an assortment of short and long sleeved T-shirts, hoodies, and a zip-up jacket. Prices range for $45 for a tee to $135 for a hoodie. It’s available at Mitchell & Ness’ flagship Midtown Village store and online at Mitchell & Ness.com, Fanatics.com, and NFLshop.com. Sizes range from small to 2XL. However, everything is oversize, said Dexter Childs, Mitchell & Ness marketing manager. So if you are obsessed with a fitted look, you may have to go down a size or two.

Standouts include a T-shirt with Fenty in graffiti-style, spray-painted bubble letters and a hoodie with an image of a forest green football jersey. My take: It’s Rihanna’s way of saying the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, and I’m down with that.

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music announced on Sept. 25, that Rihanna would headline the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona on Feb. 12. (Rihanna declined to perform in 2019 out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“We decided to use the performance reveal photos she posted on Instagram in September,” Childs said. Rihanna posted a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football on the day of the Super Bowl announcement.

Rihanna’s people reached out to Fanatics, Mitchell & Ness’ parent company and in November started working on the collection at its Irvine, Calif. office.

“We worked tirelessly with the Fenty and Roc Nation teams to make the collection come to life,” Childs said.

Rihanna posted a selfie on Instagram on Jan. 16 wearing a black hoodie teasing the launch of Fenty For Mitchell & Ness.

The NFL and Roc Nation announced The Super Bowl’s pre-game performers Wednesday. Country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem, R&B crooner Babyface will perform “America The Beautiful,” and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”