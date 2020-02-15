Nicole Haddad has been designing clothing since she was a little girl. When she visited Brazil, where her dad is from, she’d ask the seamstresses who lived across from her grandmother’s house to bring her designs to life. She studied art history at Skidmore College in upstate New York and went on to get a master’s in fashion design in 2008. After graduation, she launched Lobo Mau — which means “bad wolf" in Portuguese. “I didn’t want my ideas to be swamped by a bigger company. I wanted to be bold so I started the brand with the fun energy of the ’80s and ’90s.”