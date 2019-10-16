ON BIRTHDAYS: “I love a birthday. I feel good in my skin. I’m 46, I’m going to be 47 on Oct. 29 … It took me a long time to figure out who I was. Once I figured it out, I knew who I was but I didn’t have the courage to be that person. Now I’m like This is me. Take it or leave it. I may not be your cup of tea. But this is me.”