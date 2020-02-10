It’s official: United Parcel Service plans to build a million-square-foot facility on the 138-acre former Budd Co. property at 1 Red Lion Road in Northeast Philadelphia, one of the biggest available industrial properties left in the city.
“Large 18-wheel tractor trailers will enter and exit by using Sandmeyer Lane, with the smaller UPS delivery trucks using the Red Lion Road entrance,” Jack O’Hara, head of the Greater Bustleton Civic League, said in a note to residents, confirming he’d gotten word of the plan from developers. O’Hara asked his members to show up at community meetings he hopes they will hold this spring.
Residents, including those who moved to nearby homes built since Budd closed, will have to get used to renewed truck traffic. Developers and the quasi-public Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. had sought and failed to locate projects for the site since the successor to the Budd Co. railcar plant closed in 1987. A golf course developer and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA had each announced and then cancelled redevelopment plans for the site.
I reported UPS was looking at the site last September after UPS and other sources confirmed the company had hired local contractors to draw up plans.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last month said he planned to give up to $9 million to UPS, the largest non-retail private employer in the state with nearly 20,000 workers, plus thousands of pre-Christmas temps, to help it build additional facilities somewhere in Philadelphia and in five upstate counties.
The company operates several sorting centers in the suburbs, plus one of its six main U.S. air hubs at Philadelphia International Airport. But, like Amazon, UPS had mostly preferred to build its super-sized warehouses, employing as many as 1,000 workers, plus seasonal temps, in former farming, mining or factory districts away from the major cities, such as Gloucester County, N.J., and the Lehigh Valley.
Public confirmation that UPS has decided on Red Lion came only this weekend, when O’Hara said a lawyer for site developer Commercial Development Corp. of St. Louis had called on him with details.
According to Wolf, UPS will create a total of 1,721 new, full-time jobs at Philadelphia and the other six sites, and agreed to “retain” more than 6,000 of its workers at existing facilities. The company didn’t return calls seeking comment on whether that means UPS could shut or consolidate work at other warehouses not covered under the agreement, as the new facilities come on line.
The Pennsylvania taxpayer subsidy offered to UPS, which collected more than $4 billion in after-tax profits last year, includes “$2.7 million in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed following the creation of the new jobs, $5.6 million in Infrastructure and Facilities Improvement Program funding, and $659,400 in grants for workforce training and development,” according to state spokesperson Casey Smith.
Commercial Development Corp. bought the property from Teva for $18 million in 2018 and said it planned to build up to 1.6 million square feet of industrial space, larger than the tallest Center City office buildings. Commercial is also preparing the former Claymont Steel site on the Delaware-Pennsylvania border for redevelopment.
The Red Lion Rd. developer will have to cap the building site and move ponds on the property, which has been subject to environmental remediation projects to clean up toxic materials left over from its railcar construction days.
O’Hara said builders are building a “mound of dirt” to cover “the entire 138 acres” before construction. He said the facility would be limited to 1 million square feet, though the developer had previously talked about a larger project. Although Northeast Philadelphia Airport is nearby, O’Hara added that the airport “will not be involved” with the Red Lion Rd. facility.
Commercial Development is used to moving mountains, or at least hills and swamps, to accommodate new construction. The company is filling and replacing wetlands on the Claymont Steel site so Media-based developer Jack Lingo can proceed with plans to build 1,200 town homes along the Delaware next to a new, $30 million Septa train station. Lingo’s company, Rockwell Custom, is also building homes along the Delaware further south, at the former Fort DuPont State Park near Delaware City.
How many jobs will UPS add at the site? The company’s recent Lehigh Valley plants, which are almost as large as the one planned for Philadelphia, have employed 1,000 or more.
Like its rivals, UPS has been using robotics to speed package movement. Automation would not necessarily displace jobs at older UPS locations, spokesman David Graves said in an interview last fall.
According to O’Hara’s letter, Corporate Development plans “a series of community outreach meetings” in March or April to provide more of the project’s final details. He said neighbors in Philadelphia’s Bustleton and Somerton sections and in neighboring Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County, will be notified of the meetings.
Work should be completed by 2022. The site is already zoned industrial; the developer isn’t sure if it will be subject to the city Civic Design Review program, which would invite formal input from residents, O’Hara added in his letter.
O’Hara said PennDOT and the Philadelphia Streets Department are conducting a traffic study. He said the results and planned road improvements should be presented at the community meetings this spring.