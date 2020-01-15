That seed is planted deep. I know from having watched how former students responded to my late father who taught for 45 years. They used to flock to him like he was their hero. I’ll never forget how they would show up at our front doorstep asking for “Coach Armstrong.” Whenever we went anywhere, they would come running. These men — often they looked older than he did — never forgot the lessons, especially the important ones about life, that he taught them.