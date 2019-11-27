You think you don’t have time, especially in the morning when you’re trying to get ready for a day of holiday errands. But that’s when you actually need to close your eyes and take a breath, says Dr. Michael Baime, director of the Penn Program for Mindfulness. “The time when you actually have the time to do all these things is never,” Baime says. And, if you’ve never meditated before, no worries. All you need is one moment to connect with the steadiness of your breath. “Meditation doesn’t have to be exotic or complicated. It’s a way to quiet the mind, soften the noise; there is no right way to do it.” It can also be good for your health. Those who meditate report a better mood and more energy, according to Baime, who’s also a medical doctor. Not into meditating? Get to a yoga class instead.