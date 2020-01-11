Keep in mind that what companies sell as their standard insurance policies vary, which makes direct cost comparisons more difficult. For example, some insurers estimate the amount of dwelling coverage needed and then automatically include an extra 25% or more of protection to make sure you’re covered in the event of a total loss. Similarly, while coverage for increased living expenses is usually set at an amount equal to 30% of the dwelling coverage, with some companies, there is no limit — they instead reimburse for actual living expenses for up to one year. And some companies automatically cover personal property using a replacement-cost provision rather than charging an extra premium for it. If you are interested in these types of enhancements, make sure you’re comparing prices for the same coverage.