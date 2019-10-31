The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities will meet with senior citizens, veterans, service providers, and the public throughout the month of November to promote financial security and fraud prevention as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s Consumer Financial Protection Initiative.
For a general audience, the Department of Banking and Securities will host "Avoiding Scams and ID Theft” at four different events and locations:
- Senior Adult Activities Center at 45 Forest Avenue in Ambler (Montgomery County) on Monday, Nov. 4 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Norristown Senior Adult Activities Center at 536 George Street in Norristown (Montgomery County) on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Easttown Library at 720 First Avenue in Berwyn (Chester County) on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- PA CareerLink Montgomery County at 1855 New Hope Street in Norristown (Montgomery County) on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Also, the Veterans Expo will include information from outreach staff at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center at 1383 Arcadia Road in Lancaster (Lancaster County) on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The department’s Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff works to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace. There are a variety of free, non-commercial programs and presentations available, or a program can be tailored to a specific group’s needs.
To find a workshop near you, visit the online Department of Banking and Securities calendar of events. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-722-2657 or email: informed@pa.gov.
Department staff will also be available at the following:
- Rep. James Roebuck’s Veteran’s Event at the Mt. Calvary Family Worship Center, 1438 S. 51st Street in Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Open to veterans and their families).
- Rep. Margo Davidson’s 5th Annual Public Safety Forum at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. 50 E. Plumstead Avenue in Lansdowne (Delaware County) on November 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.