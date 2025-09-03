Rita’s launches water-ice-flavored vodka in partnership with Eagles spirits brand

Fans of Rita’s, the Eagles, and booze, rejoice.

The Bensalem-based frozen-treat chain has launched water-ice-flavored vodka, in partnership with the Eagles’ Bird Gang Spirits, according to Carmela Hughley, Rita’s senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation. The limited-edition liquors are available in time for the NFL season, which kicks off Thursday with an Eagles-Cowboys matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

The vodka comes in two Rita’s water-ice-inspired flavors, mango and wild black cherry, Hughley said, and is available for a limited time at Philadelphia and King of Prussia BOTLD locations, which are distiller-run boutique liquor stores. Pennsylvania residents can also order online at BOTLD.com, the executive added, and there are plans to distribute in New Jersey and Delaware, where BOTLD does not currently ship.

“As a proud Philadelphia-born brand, we are always looking for meaningful ways to celebrate our roots, give back to our communities and keep the Rita’s experience fresh and fun,” Hughley said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Bird Gang Spirits is a perfect example of how we’re reaching new audiences while staying true to what fans love most: bold flavors, neighborhood pride and the joyful feeling of a Rita’s treat on a warm day.”

The collaboration comes as Rita looks to expand its national footprint. The chain is on track to open more than 35 new shops this year, Hughley said, and more than 40 stores are planned for 2026, with growth in the Philly region a priority. Business in Philadelphia largely mirrors the chain’s national performance, Hughley said, but she declined to elaborate.

Rita’s is a private company, meaning it does not have to publicly share its earnings.

Nationwide, several fast-food chains have recently posted sales declines amid continued inflation and economic uncertainty. Some consumers have said they intend to eat out less, though spending data does not necessarily reflect that across the board.

“The frozen treat category remains resilient,” Hughley said, “with consumers consistently seeking refreshing, nostalgic and shareable experiences, areas where Rita’s is uniquely positioned to deliver.”