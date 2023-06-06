For duck’s sake: Apple’s new update fixes an age-old autocorrect error

Apple’s latest software update will have some iPhone users yelling: “ducking finally.”

Developers said Monday that the new iOS 17 iPhone software — which will roll out later this year — will fix an age-old autocorrect error that swapped a popular four-letter expletive out for the rhyming word, “duck.”

For years, the quirk has challenged iPhone users, prompting snarky criticism, memes, and even merch about Apple’s attempt to sanitize passionate prose.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, said during a presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Other announcements from Apple at the conference included a “check-in” alert so loved ones know when you’ve arrived at your destination and a mental health monitoring feature.

As noted by The Washington Post, the software update will use smart technology to understand what a person is trying to say.

That means your iPhone will know when you’re trying to talk about the late Philadelphia duck boat tours, or Philly Ducks (the local University of Oregon alumni and fan group), and when you’re trying to say that other word.

Duck yeah.