Want Google to show Philadelphia Inquirer stories in your search results? Here’s how.

Sick of searching for “Philly news” on Google only to get results from news organizations in England and India?

Now the tech giant is allowing you to choose where you get your news from on its platform, including local coverage by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Advertisement

Last month, Google rolled out a feature called “preferred sources,” allowing users to choose some of the websites that show up in the company’s search results.

“When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search,” Google said in a post about the new feature.

The customization comes as Google has received pushback from news organizations over its rollout of AI-powered search results, including AI Overviews, which pulls information from websites while sending much less traffic back to publishers, according to a recent Pew study.

How to set The Inquirer as a preferred source on Google

To add The Inquirer, click on this link to visit our source preferences page on Google. It should look like this:

Check the empty box next to Inquirer.com, and you should begin seeing Inquirer stories more often in your search results alongside other websites.

You can follow the same process with other websites you follow or read frequently. On the bottom of the source preferences page is a drop-down list of all the websites you’ve added.