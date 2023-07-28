An 18-year-old riding his bike was killed in a fatal hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia

An 18-year-old riding his bicycle was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

At 4:15 a.m. Friday, a vehicle hit the 18-year-oldwho was riding a bicycle at the intersection of Woodhaven and Byberry Roads, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The vehicle that hit the bike rider fled the scene. Police did not immediately release a description of the vehicle.