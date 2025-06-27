Man charged with murder after shooting inside Northeast Philly 7-Eleven

A Philadelphia man who police say shot and killed a 55-year-old man inside a 7-Eleven after the two got into an argument has been charged with murder, police said Friday.

Joseph McGinnis, 43, was arrested Thursday morning, hours after he shot Tyrone Brown, 55, in the head inside a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue, in the Tacony section of the city, police said.

The two men got into a disagreement inside the convenience store, police said, and McGinnis shot Brown shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brown with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

Moments later, around 7:45 a.m., police received a 911 call that McGinnis had barricaded himself inside his home on the 7000 block of Tulip Street, just blocks away from where the gunfire erupted, police said.

He was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to police.

As of Thursday, there have been 112 homicides in the city, according to police data. That number is down more than 11% from the same time last year, when there were 127 homicides reported, the data show.